Jamie Lee Curtis reveals mortality inspired her to establish production company

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals moment of epiphany that led her to helm a production house

While many people are driven by their ambitions, Jamie Lee Curtis finds motivation in the reality of her mortality, inspiring her to undertake meaningful work before she takes her last breath.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Halloween star candidly discussed how confronting the inevitability of death has fueled a new phase in her career.

"I only stepped into my own power as a producer when I realized I was going to die someday," the 65-year-old legendary actress shared. "Turning 60 was a pivotal moment for me. I realized that all the ideas and passions I held in my head, heart, and spirit would die with me if I didn’t bring them into the universe."

Curtis explained that this moment of epiphany perpetuated her to establish her own production company, Comet Pictures.

"That was my moment of truth. I went to Jason Blum and said, 'I want a production company.' It has yielded great results for all of us," the Freaky Friday actress reflected.

On the work front, Curtis is currently producing an upcoming documentary about '90s fitness icon Susan Powter.