Lana Del Rey reacts to speculations about her new album

Lana Del Rey, an American singer and songwriter, recently clarified some buzz which has been going around on social media related to her upcoming album.

The pop queen earlier collaborated with Jack Antonoff, and country producer Luke Liard for her upcoming album Lasso.

During her interview with Vogue Italia, the 39-year-old music artist spoke up about her album, "There was a lot of American flair, too much of that very American aesthetic."

"I might turn it into something more 'southern gothic" She added.

The news became a sensation all over the internet indicating that Lana might have picked wrong genre of the music 'southern gothic' which recognizes as dark and moody themes.

However, to clear the air, the Summertime Sadness hitmaker sheds light on the news saying, "I think maybe there's been a mistake."

Del Rey whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge also shared that she wanted this next album to be a reflection of the person she has become over time.

However, Lana, who is known for exploring deep emotions through music and storytelling, didn't reveal too many details about the album as she left her listeners curious with her new work.