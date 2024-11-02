Prince William’s evolution echoes changes observed in Queen Elizabeth

Prince William looks and sounds like a man who has found his place in life

Prince William is emerging as a refreshingly modern royal, embodying a blend of charisma and confidence that resonates with today’s society.



His relaxed style—complete with a dashing beard, casual shirts, and crisp white trainers—reflects a more approachable image of royalty. As he increasingly focuses on meaningful causes rather than engaging in countless charity events, it's evident that he is finding his footing in both personal and public life.

A leading royal commentator has recently lauded the Prince's newfound confidence in a conversation with OK!, noting how he appears to be embracing his role with a certainty reminiscent of Queen Elizabeth II as he matures in life and rank.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared her insights on the Prince's evolution with the magazine, saying: "William looks and sounds like a man who has found his place in life. He seems assured and confident in his role, both as a future King and as a happily married family man."

She added, "I think he is clear in his own mind these days that he can justify his position in life by using his platform to try to make the world a better place. He’s proving that with his Earthshot project, his campaign to help the homeless and his work on mental health."

"And that the same confidence is evident in his private life. Catherine’s battle with cancer has almost certainly brought them even closer together. If they needed a reminder, they now know only too well that life is short and every day is precious. It is delightful to see how openly loving William is around his wife: they adore one another and they are happy for the world to see it."

The act of someone so senior in the Royal Family changing their approach following the passing of such an influential figure in their lives is not new, as it is often said that Queen Elizabeth II altered parts of her public persona following the passing of her mother in 2002.

Jennie explains: "You probably could draw a parallel with the way the late Queen loosened up after her mother died. There was always the feeling that things had to remain pretty much the same during the Queen Mother‘s lifetime – she was extremely conservative and no one wanted to shock her."

"People say that the Queen would never have taken part in the James Bond skit at the Olympics, or the Paddington Bear sketch at the Platinum jubilee, if her mother had been alive. I suppose she felt there was no one to judge her after the Queen Mother‘s death."

Comparing him to the late Queen, Jennie suggests: "And perhaps there is something of that in William these days. Everyone was always in awe of the late Queen.

"I remember Harry once saying to some students that they shouldn’t worry about being nervous if they saw the Queen because that’s how everyone felt – including him. So perhaps William feels a bit freer these days to express his feelings and emotions publicly, which makes him all the more relatable."