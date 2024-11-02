Prince William, Queen Camilla team up against Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie's new move left the senior members of the royal family including, Prince William and Queen Camilla, disturbed.

The Princess of York has reportedly decided to keep on supporting the former working royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite the Firm's resentment due to the Sussexes' untrustworthy nature.

In Touch Weekly reported that the Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter "was under pressure to distance herself from Meghan and Harry to prove her loyalty to the crown."

However, the Princess "clearly had a change of heart and she and [her husband] Jack are now doing their best to support Meghan and Harry."

It is important to note Eugenie's move has not been seen as good by the royal family.

An insider shared that she fears her association with them might affect her standing within the royal family."

The source shared, "Fact is, this is being seen as them taking the Sussexes’ side and it’s not sitting well with a lot of people in the Firm, particularly Camilla and William, who are convinced Meghan and Harry are still using Eugenie to get intel on the rest of the family."

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020. Since then, the couple made it to the bad books of the key royal figures due to their inappropriate statements.