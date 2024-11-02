Oscar-winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire' musical adaptation on its way

Dev Patel starrer 'Slumdog Millionaire' won eight Academy Awards

Academy Award winning film, Slumdog Millionaire will be getting a musical adaptation that will include superhit song, Jai Ho by AR Rahman.

According to People, Tony Award-winning producer, Ken Davenport has claimed the rights to create a theatrical adaptation of the 2008 movie.

Two-time Oscar winner music composer, Rahman's other tracks from the Indian film will also be featured in the musical besides Jai Ho.

The Kun Faya Kun singer teased the upcoming project recently by saying: “I’m incredibly excited to begin work on Slumdog Millionaire: The Musical."

He further mentioned: "This reimagined version will take you on an electrifying journey with new songs and a few unexpected twists. We can’t wait for you to experience it with us!”

Davenport will be producing the musical in collaboration with Celador International.

While expressing his excitement of being associated with them, he said: "I'm so grateful that this beloved story has been entrusted to me, with a special thank you to [film producer] Paul Smith at Celador.”

Slumdog Millionaire starred Dev Patel, Freida Pinto, Anil Kapoor and Saurab Shukla. The romantic-crime flick won eight Oscars, besides bagging multiple awards at BAFTA and Golden Globe.