JCP nominations finalised from treasury, opposition benches

Security and media officials are gathered in front of the Parliament House building in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has nominated four parliamentarians from both houses and an additional female member to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), bringing the total to five nominees.

The NA Secretariat on Saturday said NA Speaker Sadiq sent the names for the 13-member commission through a letter to the Supreme Judicial Commission (SJC).

The JCP will appoint judges to the Supreme Court, High Courts, and Federal Shariat Court. It will also oversee the performance of High Court judges and prepare their annual performance evaluations.

The commission has been reconstituted following the enactment of the 26th Constitutional Amendment and will now include members of the parliament.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Sheikh Aftab and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub have been nominated from the lower house for the commission.

Whereas, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Farooq H Naek, Leader of Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz and a former member of the Senate, Roshan Khursheed Barocha, have been nominated.

Both, Ayub and Shibli, belong to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The NA spokesperson said all the nominations were sent to the JCP secretary. The official said five members, including four parliamentarians, were incorporated into the JCP under the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The government and opposition have equal representation in the names sent from the Parliament for the commission, the official said, adding that all the names were received by the Supreme Court.

The names of two senators were nominated by Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gillani, under Article 175-A of the Constitution, on advice of the Leader of the Senate Ishaq Dar and the opposition leader.



Formation of JCP