King Charles eyeing Pakistan for upcoming international tour

King Charles is hoping to pick up where he left off his plans off after a series to setbacks.

The monarch, who have given uplifting signs about his well-being following his successful tour to Australia and Samoa, is set to take two more international tours next year, as Buckingham Palace hatches out a plan.

According to a report, Charles is eyeing some subcontinent countries for one of his visits after they were abruptly cancelled in 2022 following the death of his mother, late Queen Elizabeth.

Currently, the Palace has earmarked Italy as one of the destinations, which is under discussion with the medical team, per The Sun.

As for the second location, Pakistan is one of the countries on the list including India and Bangladesh.

Back in 2006, the then-Prince Charles visited Pakistan with his wife, Camilla, for a week-long visit.

At the time, Charles expressed his “greatest possible joy” to be in Pakistan. He added, “It has taken me very nearly 58 years to reach you and it’s not from want of trying, I can tell you.”

Most recently, Prince William and Kate Middleton made a five-day visit to the country to further improve the ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Charles made an impromptu visit to India to spend some time at a wellness centre after concluding his 11-day royal tour.

Palace sources revealed that the visit, which was kept hidden from the British press, was a "private" visit, likely paid by the monarch himself.

However, the visits have not been confirmed officially as the medical teams and Palace officials are still working together on a plan.