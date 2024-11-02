Eva Longoria regrets investing million dollars in 'John Wick': Here's why

Eva Longoria harbours a regret for investing millions of dollar in one 'John Wick' movie

Eva Longoria recently shared her regrets about investing six million dollars in the debut instalment of John Wick.

After producers Chad Stahelski and David Leitch revealed her crucial role in bringing the film to life with her last-minute massive funding, Longoria, 49, opened up to Business Insider about a lingering regret.

"What I’m pissed off about is I wasn’t connected to the rest of them," she said. "This was a one-time thing. That was the gamble. My only mistake was not being attached to all of the films."

The Desperate Housewives alum referred to her decision to invest in only the first instalment rather than continuing with the subsequent films.

Notably, despite her regrets, she has made "more than double" her initial investment and still receives checks even a decade later.

The 2014 John Wick grossed over $86 million worldwide, while the franchise crossed the $ $1 billion-mark last year with John Wick: Chapter 4.

"By the way, I was in my infancy as a producer," Longoria noted, admitting she wasn’t very business-savvy then, and it might be her luck. "My bankroll was new, and it was a lot of money. I was like, ‘So how does it work?’ I had no idea. I wish I could say I was an investment genius and that I calculated my risk, but that wasn’t the case."