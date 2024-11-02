King Charles takes major decision about Prince Harry peace talks

King Charles takes positive step towards Prince Harry amid reunion plans

Prince Harry received good news from Buckingham Palace amid his desire to reconcile with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.

Robert Hardman, a renowned royal author, claimed that the monarch wants to make peace with his son but on one condition.

In an interview with Fox News, the royal commentator shared the King would like to begin peace talks with Harry only if the Duke stopped airing their private conversations in the media.

He said, "People keep asking, 'Could Harry come back into royal life? Could he do this? Could he do that?' You never say never with the royals."

He added, "But I think a good starting point is to get back to a situation where it's perfectly normal for Harry to visit the U.K. and see his father with [his] kids, and Meghan [Markle], too, if she wants to."

Robert believes that Harry and his family should visit the monarch once or twice a year, which will help make things normalise between them and they can start mending their broken relationship.

He revealed, "It's going to be a slow burn, yes, but no, the door is not slammed shut."

However, Harry recently said in an ITV documentary that he is still sacred of bringing his wife, Meghan Markle and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK due to security concerns.