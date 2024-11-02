Dense smog shrouds Lahore with AQI over 1,000

An aerial view shows dense smog in Lahore on November 1, 2024. — AFP

Punjab's capital Lahore led the global pollution charts with a dangerously high air quality index (AQI) of over 1,000 as thick smog shrouded the densely-populated city.

Lahore had the worst air quality of 1,067 around 9:30am on Swiss air quality watchdog's real-time list of most polluted cities in the world, despite provincial government's desperate attempts to fight off smog.

The city battles pollution each year in winter as temperatures fall and cold air traps construction dust, vehicle emissions, and smoke.

Seasonal crop burn-off by farmers on the outskirts of Lahore also contributes to toxic air, which according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), can cause strokes, heart disease, lung cancer besides respiratory diseases.

— IQAir

The AQI later improved to 702 by 10:30am but Lahore retained its position on the top.

Pollution-led smog in the city is causing serious problems for residents, especially those who work outdoors. Citizens toiling in polluted air have reported breathing difficulties, coughing and burning eyes, affecting both their health and productivity.

"It's been tough to breathe and I've fallen sick two times this month. We can't go out without masks and we can't work effectively either," Lahore resident Mohammad Saad, 30, told Geo.tv.

Keeping in view the situation, Punjab has imposed a "Green Lockdown" in the most polluted zones of Lahore to combat rising smog levels.

The restrictions imposed in the areas identified as air pollution hotspots, included a complete ban on construction activities, entrance of "Qingqi motorcycle-rickshaws", operation of commercial generators, open food cooking points and food outlets using charcoal, coal or wood without installation of proper emission control system.

The government also introduced mandatory mask-wearing and restricted outdoor activities, including school assemblies and playtime to keep the citizens safe from severe smog.

However, the measures appear ineffective in mitigating the impact of smog as its continues to rise across Punjab, causing a sharp deterioration in air quality.

The central and southern regions of the province were also engulfed in harmful smog. Thickening smog in Multan and surrounding areas is creating further difficulties for residents.

Pollution in excess of levels deemed safe by the WHO shortens the life expectancy of Lahore residents by an average of 7.5 years, according to the University of Chicago's Energy Policy Institute.

Children are particularly vulnerable because they have less developed lungs and breathe more rapidly, taking in more air relative to their size than adults.

According to UNICEF, nearly 600 million children in South Asia are exposed to high levels of air pollution.

Neighbouring India, where the capital city New Delhi also reels under intensifying smog has called for collaboration and regional cooperation in South Asia to tackle the deteriorating air pollution dilemma after Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz floated the idea of engaging in diplomatic efforts with India.

Delhi ranked first on the most polluted cities' list on Friday, after revellers defying a ban on firecrackers to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, helped drive air quality to hazardous levels.

Today, the air quality in the Indian capital marked improvement as the city ranked third on the pollution charts with an AQI of 238, as per IQ Air. Eastern city Kolkata had the second worst air quality in the world this morning.