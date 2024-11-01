Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker disguise as Morticia and Gomez Addams for Halloween

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker danced in their iconic costumes.

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker, have nailed their couple’s costumes yet again.

In a joint Instagram post on October 31, the Blink 182 drummer and the Keeping up with the Kardashian star shared a black and white video showing off their creepy couple’s costume while dancing on The Addams Family theme song.



The post’s caption read, "How long has it been since we waltzed?"

Kourtney and Travis wowed as they looked mysterious, dressed up as Morticia and Gomez Addams.

Kourtney styled herself in a long jet black velvet gown embellished with flowers with long flowy sleeves.



She completely transformed into Morticia as she embodied her iconic look with the character’s waist length straight black hair, bold lipstick, and full eyelashes.



Meanwhile, Travis dressed as Gomez in pin-stripe suit with slicked back hair, a fake moustache and a cigar in his hand.

They have never backed away from outshining everyone during Halloween and seems like they never will as they always go all out.



It's like normal had been an illusion for the couple.