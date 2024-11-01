Queen Elizabeth’s health decline stopped her from fulfilling 'one last duty' before death

In her final days, Queen Elizabeth II maintained her steadfast dedication to royal duty, even as her health rapidly declined. Tragically, her last planned royal engagement was left unfinished, marking a poignant end to over 70 years of service.



In Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story, author Robert Hardman provides a detailed look into the Queen's final days and the reasons behind her inability to complete her last engagement.

Queen Elizabeth passed away at 3:10 p.m. on September 8, 2022. Just two days prior, she had bid farewell to outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and greeted his successor, Liz Truss, at Balmoral.

That evening, the Queen attended a drinks reception, where, as one guest recalled, “She was quite buzzy over pre-dinner drinks.” However, after socializing with guests, including Princess Anne and Peter Philips, she retired to dine alone.

The following day, the Queen rested in bed but was still intent on joining the Privy Council meeting remotely. Arrangements were made for her to attend audio-only if necessary. Unfortunately, just before the meeting began, her health declined further, and she ultimately decided to cancel the engagement on medical advice.

The evening of September 7, Prince Charles, advised by his sister Princess Anne and his private secretary, made his way to the Queen’s side. Both Charles and Anne were already in Scotland for other commitments, allowing them precious time with their mother before her peaceful passing.

Charles received word of the Queen's passing during a moment away from her side. Taking a brief break to clear his mind, he went to gather mushrooms and was on his way back to Balmoral when his top aide received the call. As he pulled over, he was addressed for the first time as “Your Majesty,” marking the transition of his role as King.

The official record of Queen Elizabeth’s passing confirmed her death at 3:10 p.m. Buckingham Palace announced at 12:50 p.m. that Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Sophie were on their way to Scotland but arrived at Balmoral 40 minutes after her death.

William drove them to the estate at 5:06 p.m. Meanwhile, Prince Harry left Luton Airport around 5:30 p.m., still in the air when the official announcement was made at 6:30 p.m.

