King Charles honours Prince William as he continues Princess Diana’s legacy 

King Charles and the royal family paid a heartfelt tribute to Prince William as he began his meaningful journey.
On November 1, the official social media account of the monarch promoted the Prince of Wales' newly released ITV documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.
While re-sharing a video from the future King's passion project, Buckingham Palace wrote, "Catch up: Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, showcasing the first of year of @homewardsuk, on @itvxofficial and @disnyeplus now."
In one of the documentary clips, William can be seen giving credit to his late mother Princess Diana for inspiring him to work on serious issues like homelessness.
He said, "I have taken some inspiration and guidance from what my mother did, particularly with homelessness. And that's grown more over the last few years."
The father-of-three recalled that Diana used to take Harry and him both to such places after which he would "never been to anything like that before."
