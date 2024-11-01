Tim Burton makes honest admission about AI experience

Beetlejuice director Tim Burton gets candid about artificial intelligence

Tim Burton has recently admitted he’s scared of artificial intelligence.

Speaking to The Associated Press at The World of Tim Burton exhibition at London’s Design Museum, the director, who is famous for his spooky movies, opened up that he’s not a fan of “technology”.

“It wasn’t an intellectual thought — it was just an internal, visceral feeling,” said the Beetlejuice director.

Tim told the outlet, “I looked at those things and I thought, ‘Some of these are pretty good.’ … [But] it gave me a weird sort of scary feeling inside.”

The movie-maker noted, “AI is unstoppable because once you can do it, people will do it.”

Earlier, in an interview with BBC, the Sleepy Hollow director stated, “AI is something I can’t even quite fathom.”

“Until it happens to you, you really don't understand it,” continued the 66-year-old.

However, Tim pointed out, “It was quite disturbing: intellectually and emotionally disturbing. It felt like my soul had been taken from me.”

He remarked, “It's like when other cultures say, 'oh, don't take my picture, because you're taking away my soul'. And that's how it is.”

“It's something that's robbing you of humanity. All I can say is, like, I understand these other cultures when they feel like your soul is being sucked,” mentioned the Edward Scissorhands director.

Calling himself a “technophobe”, Tim added, “If I look at the internet, I found that I got quite depressed. It scared me because I started to go down a dark hole.”

“So, I try to avoid it, because it doesn't make me feel good,” he concluded.