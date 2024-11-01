Prince George embraces traditions set by Prince William and Princess Kate

Prince George is fast following in the footsteps of Prince William and Princess Kate as his love for sports takes off.

The young royal is not only playing a variety of sports but also enjoys cheering on his favorite teams and watching major matches.

Royal commentator Claudia Joseph highlights that George’s blossoming athletic skills are thanks to his parents’ dedication to outdoor time and active play.

"Both William and Kate come from sporty, competitive families, so it’s no surprise that George is becoming a true action star," Joseph notes.

From learning to swim in the Buckingham Palace pool to practicing tennis at Anmer Hall, George is already diving into a range of activities.

He’s even taken up triathlons at his primary school, Lambrook, testing his skills in swimming, cycling, and running.

For the Prince and Princess of Wales, time outdoors is paramount to their parenting approach.

They’ve openly shared that they encourage their children to engage in walking, gardening, playing with pets, and a variety of sports.

Adding to the excitement, George’s uncle, Mike Tindall, reveals in his new book The Good, The Bad & The Rugby: Unleashed that the young royal has a particular obsession with football and can often be found eagerly watching the sport.

He is truly on a path paved by his active parents, with a passion for sports that’s only growing.