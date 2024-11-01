Jennifer Lopez tears up talking about love following tumultuous Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez breaks down as she talks about love

Jennifer Lopez welled up at Kamala Harris' rally as she shared her thoughts on love following tumultuous split from former husband Ben Affleck.

With several other celebrities endorsing the political candidate in various ways, the mother-of-two also opened up about the power of women and Latinos in the upcoming election.

Speaking in favour of Vice President Kamala Harris at her Las Vegas rally on Thursday, October 31, The Boy Next Door actress sported a turtleneck dress as she walked out to her track Let’s Get Loud.

Lopez addressed the crowd as she went on to say, "Buenas noches, Las Vegas!"

She further went on to add, "This is the most important stage I've ever been on.

"We are on the brink of an election that demands a choice; a choice between backwards and forwards, a choice between past and future, a choice between divided and united."

"I'm a lover, I am not a fighter, I am not here to trash anyone or bring them down."

The multi-hyphenate star paused for a while as she recollected herself with tears in her eyes.

The actress, who was previously married to the Good Will Hunting actor before she filed for divorce in August, wiped away her tears as she continued, "I promised myself I wouldn't get emotional, but you know what? We should be emotional."

"We should be upset; we should be scared and outraged. Our pain matters. We matter, you matter; your voice and your vote matter."

She made a powerful statement about the role of women in the election.

"I believe in the power of women," she said passionately. "I believe that women have the power to make the difference in this election."

This comes on the heels of Donald Trump's rally in New York on Sunday, October 27, which targeted her parents' homestate, Puerto Rico.