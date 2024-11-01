King Charles surprises Prince Harry with big Hollywood venture

King Charles has seemingly following in the footsteps of his son Prince Harry as he reunited with a renowned Hollywood star for a special project.

The monarch has teamed up with the Duke's pal Idris Elba for a meaningful documentary.

As per GB, the King is all set to appear in front of the camera to address the serious issue of knife crime alongside the Tinseltown star.

The documentary, which is titled Idris Elba: A Year of Knife Crime, will feature the monarch and the Duke's wedding DJ, discussing the solutions to combat the rising knife crime in the UK.

According to the report, Idris said, "So many people dismiss knife crime as something that doesn't affect them, assuming it's a black and brown urban and gang-related problem - but this couldn't be further from the truth."

He added, "White, middle class and rural areas are also affected, perpetrators are getting younger and fear is spreading."

The actor believes that the upcoming project will help "changing these stereotypes and getting everyone to engage with one of the biggest challenges of our time."

Notably, King Charles's decision to join forces with Idris might have come as a surprise for Harry, who is reportedly struggling to maintain his relationships in Hollywood.