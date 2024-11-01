King Charles set to celebrate milestone birthday in Taylor Swift style

King Charles received a heartfelt tribute ahead of his milestone birthday.

The monarch, who will mark his 76th birthday on November 14, has been honoured with a new song similar to the globally known pop star Taylor Swift's style.

As reported by GB, the Military Wives Choirs released a lullaby titled November Sunday, which recalled the birth time of the then-Prince and paid homage to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The chair of trustees at the Military Wives Choirs, Caroline Paxton shared, "November Sunday is our own heartfelt gift to His Majesty and was inspired by our deep appreciation and admiration for his service to this nation."

He said his team hopes that the monarch will enjoy listening to the song just as much as they will enjoy performing it.

It is important to note that the track was recorded by "some 100 singers, including serving personnel, wives, partners and veterans from 41 Military Wives Choirs across the UK and overseas."

Moreover, the producer of the song, Sean Hargreaves, excited royal fans by sharing that the "tune, with its acoustic guitars and ebb and flow rhythm" has a similar feel to Swift's renowned eighth studio album, Folklore.

Sean said, "When crafting the song, we were aiming for an emotional singer-songwriter feel, similar in approach to Taylor Swift’s Folklore, but expanded to a choir of a hundred voices rather than a solo artist."



