Shannon Storms Beador opens up about her search for love on reality TV

Shannon Storms Beador, 60, shared her fascinating story of considering love on reality TV.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum initially explored the possibility of becoming the Golden Bachelorette.

On the October 31 episode of The Viall Files podcast, Host Nick Viall inquired about her interest in the ABC franchise, prompting Storms Beador to reveal that she had reached out to producers who work on both Housewives and Bachelor shows.

"I said, what about me being the Golden Bachelorette?" she recalled. "And then I said, I know you're gonna use somebody from the past or whatever. We just kinda put it out there."

However, everything changed when Bravo mogul Andy Cohen presented her with an alternative opportunity. "He called me with an interesting idea and pitched me Peacock's upcoming reality dating series, Love Hotel," Storms Beador explained.

The show features four Bravo bachelorettes, including Storms Beador, Luann de Lesseps, Gizelle Bryant, and Ashley Darby, who will navigate love with a diverse dating pool.

"I kind of am a Golden Bachelorette on the Love Hotel," Storms Beador said, expressing excitement about meeting Joan Vassos, the first female senior lead of the ABC show.

"I just feel like we have a lot of stuff in common... In her show and in Love Hotel, you get story because we're older. It's not just like we're young and dating."

Storms Beador emphasized the benefits of featuring older contestants.

"It's like we have story and issues, and we're all single for a reason. So we all have triggers and all that sort of stuff, so it's good."

Love Hotel, filmed in Cabo San Lucas, is expected to air next year. Storms Beador's personal life has been a subject of interest, particularly her past relationships.

She was previously linked to John Janssen, who ended their 3½-year romance twice, first in late 2022 and again in September 2023.