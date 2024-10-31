Prince William moves viewers to tears with emotional vow

Prince William has left viewers in tears with emotional promise in his newly released documentary.

The Prince of Wales attracted massive praise for his ITV documentary, "Prince William: We Can End Homelessness," which was inspired by the lasting legacy of his mother Princess Diana.

Viewers turned to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their feelings after watching it, admitting they were in floods of tears witnessing William's compassion as he vowed to make a change.

The future King, who was filmed over a period of nine months for the documentary, revealed his goal to eliminate the homelessness crisis in various cities "within five years". As per reports, more than 350,000 people are without a permanent home in the UK.

One panel member reacted to the Prince's promise: "I hope you mean it."

However, one viewer praised: "Best thing about William: Doesn't shy away from criticism. Understands the criticism against his privileged position, addresses it and carries on."

Another agreed, adding: "Prince William, trying to end homelessness. His mother would be proud. At least he's trying to do something about it. #PrinceWilliam #Homelessness," according to Express UK.

One watcher claimed: "Right, I'm in tears watching this #PrinceWilliam #Homewards."

Someone else added: "Beloved Prince William, the spirit of his adored Mother, what an absolute Legend Xxxxx."

During the documentary, William related to homelessness on an emotional level due to early life trauma he'd experienced himself losing his mum at such a young age.

"Why else would I be here if I'm not using my role properly to help people in need?" William asked.

Audiences were moved to tears watching him interact with a Cardiff man whose life had been turned around, from addiction to having a home of his own.

With a firm commitment to creating more such success stories, William passionately stated: "I don't think there should be homelessness in the 21st century." It was an emotional moment, prompting tears on both sides."

Prince William was all smiles as he took a trip down memory lane, looking at childhood photos with his beloved mother, Princess Diana.

"When you're quite small, you just think that life is what you see in front of you," he shared, acknowledging how Diana opened his eyes to the plight of those less fortunate.

"My mum made me grow up and see that the life outside the palace walls was not just a statement - it was a fact," said William.