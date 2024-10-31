BTS' V supports former CEO of ADOR amid her feud with HYBE

HYBE is the parent company of BTS meanwhile ADOR is its subsidiary

V, known offstage as Kim Tae-hyung appeared to be staying above the fray amidst the ongoing feud between HYBE, the parent company of BTS, and its subsidiary ADOR.

In a recent interview on the School of Music YouTube channel, Min Hee Jin, the former CEO of ADOR, revealed that during her challenging period amid the feud, the BTS star took the time to check on her well-being.

"V occasionally calls me from the military," she revealed, quipping, "Sometimes, I find myself wondering, ‘Is he really in the army?'"

"He is such a bright and cheerful person," Hee Jin, 44, continued. "We speak informally, and he often asks in his casual, carefree manner, 'Are you doing okay?'"

"He’s incredibly warm-hearted and kind, which really moved me," the music producer and art director expressed.

For the unversed, the feud between HYBE and ADOR reportedly began when Hee Jin sought independent management rights for the label and its girl group, NewJeans.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old South Korean singer and songwriter is currently serving in the mandatory military alongside four other BTS members: J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, and Suga.

The other two members, Jimin and Jin, have already been discharged after completing their service.