King Charles' goddaughter reacts to royal 'snub'

King Charles's goddaughter reacts to royal 'snub'

King Charles III's goddaughter India Hicks has made a new announcement after the Firm's "snub" to several members of the royal family.

The 57-year-old, in latest move, has joined forces with the accessory brand Penelope Chilvers to create a capsule collection.

Hicks has also reacted to the 75-year-old monarch's vision to modernise the monarchy and limit the number of working members.

The King's granddaughter mentioned how she and her mother, Lady Pamela Hicks, a lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II, are strong proponents of a slimmed-down monarchy.

“[My mother] thinks that it is modernising in a way that it should, and she absolutely believes in the thinning down of the Royal Family and making it this core hard-working foursome,” she told Marie Claire.

She was referring to King Charles III, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales as the “hard-working foursome”.

However, Hicks omitted the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, three of the hardest-working members of the royal family.

She told the Canadian broadcaster back in May 2023 that the suggestion was made when there were "a few more people around".

Anne's reference to "a few more people" was viewed by many as a swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who chose to step down as working royals in 2020, as well as Prince Andrew who withdrew from public life the year before.