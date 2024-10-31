Meghan Markle blocking Prince Harry’s ‘solo reunion’ with royals

Meghan Markle refuses to be pushed to the sidelines as Prince Harry is set to reclaim his position with the royal family.

Reports have suggested that King Charles and even Prince William are beginning to warm up to the Duke of Sussex after their years-long feud, especially following the monarch’s unexpected cancer diagnosis.

While there is a possibility of peace talks between Harry and his family, Meghan is making sure she is not excluded from the narrative, sources claimed.

“Buying in Portugal is a shrewd move for Meghan,” an insider pointed out to Closer Magazine.

“She’s deeply concerned that the Royal Family might manipulate Harry into reintegrating without her, so she needs to be proactive to make sure she’s not isolated or pushed to the sidelines.”

Previously, royal experts have suggested that while the royal rift is at a stalemate, Prince Harry has the possibility to be welcomed back but “only if he comes without Meghan.”

Harry and Meghan have reportedly purchased an expensive place in Portugal, which according to DailyMail’s Richard Eden, the purchase may allow the couple to acquire a ‘Golden Visa’, which will make European travel easy.

Princess Eugenie, who shares a close bond with her cousin Prince Harry, also lives in Portugal, which means that King Charles niece could bridge the gap between the warring royals.

Previously, former royal correspondent Jennie Bond suggested that King Charles can have a trusted ally, whom he can “quietly ask” about Harry’s well-being.

While this may not suggest a confirmed reconciliation, but could hint at a possibility of one.