Sophie Turner breaks silence on 'agony' of being away from daughters

Sophie Turner shared her emotional journey as a mother, divorcee, and actress finding her footing again in the UK, in a candid interview with Harper's Bazaar.

The Game of Thrones star, 28, confessed that being away from her daughters, Willa (4) and Delphine (2), while working in the UK is agonising.

"It's absolute agony," she admitted. To cope, Turner stays with a friend when her girls are with their father, Joe Jonas.

Turner and Jonas, 35, share joint custody after their divorce in September 2023. The actress sued Jonas, requesting their children return to her home country of England, but they've since resolved their custody agreement.

Turner credits motherhood with giving her a sense of purpose. "Before I had kids, I was very depressed and anxious," she revealed.

"I would isolate myself a lot. Now, I think I live my life for them. I want them to see me having a social life and enjoying work, and thriving in my career and relationships. I want them to see a hard-working mum."

As a single mother, Turner acknowledged her privileged position. "I'm very fortunate personally to have a lot of help around me," she shared on Instagram. "I applaud all single mothers doing it alone."

After six years away from family and friends, Turner is grateful to be back in London. "I'm so happy to be back," she said.

"I just never really feel like myself when I'm not in London, with my friends and family."

The actress has moved on and is now dating Peregrine Pearson, celebrating his 30th birthday on October 27.

A source close to Turner and Jonas confirmed their amicable co-parenting relationship.

"They turned things around from the initial messy custody battle. They are friendly and great co-parents now."

Turner's priorities have shifted, and she's focused on her children and rediscovering herself. "I'll come back and say, 'This is why mummy was away,'" she said.

"'It's because she's doing this for you, so Father Christmas can come with a big bundle of presents.'"