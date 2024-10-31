Tiffany Haddish recalls painful ballet experience she had at 27

Tiffany Haddish 'kicked out' of ballet classes at 27: Here's why

Tiffany Haddish has recently made shocking revelations about attending a ballet class at 27 that didn’t end well at the time.

In a new interview with US WEEKLY, the Girls Trip actress reflected on taking ballet lessons for a movie role she auditioned two decades ago but the experience only scarred her for life.

“I auditioned for a ballet-style dance film and I did not get hired,” said the 44-year-old.

However, Tiffany stated, “I also got kicked out of ballet class.”

Elaborating on why she was dismissed from ballet class, the Like A Boss star mentioned, “For cussing… That still hurts!”

Interestingly, Tiffany opened up that she never tried her hand at ballet after that incident but she made sure to go and watch the class.

“I’d go to ballet… I would go to the recital just to smite the teacher,” she quipped.

Tiffany also pointed out that that she didn’t let one experience sapped the joy out of dancing.

“I do it at home alone all the time,” she told the outlet.

Tiffany further said, “I’m not good at it. I take barre classes. That’s my jam!”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Nobody’s Fool actress shared her grandmother, who was also a model in the 50s and 60s, passed down the love of fashion on her.

“We didn’t have a whole lot of money because models back then weren’t making a whole lot of money,” she recalled.

Tiffany remarked, “My grandmother taught me a lot about fashion and how to make clothes. I love making clothes and things like that.”

“So, fashion is a part of who I am, and it’s how you express yourself,” she added.