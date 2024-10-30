Cillian Murphy speaks up in support of women and childrens' rights

Cillian Murphy's 'Small Things Like These' to release on November 1, 2024

Irish actor Cillian Murphy has been highly praised over his remarks on gender-based violence during a panel session to promote, The Day of the Jackal.

Murphy spoke about his upcoming film, Small Things Like These, based on a historical fiction novel by the same name, in which he plays a role of a coal merchant and depicts the perspective of Ireland's Magdalene Laundries.

The Peaky Blinders actor reflected on the agony women and children face in the laundries referring to institutional scandals and failings, reported Irish Star.

Moreover, he was asked if the film help to bring 'more change in respect to this particular topic of how women’s rights and freedoms are curtailed and controlled.'

The 48-year-old continued with his sympathetic response, “It's always women and children that are the collateral damage in these situations when there's absolute power, and that's happening all the world, I think."

For the unversed, Magdalene laundries were formed for promiscuous women, unmarried mothers, the daughters of unmarried mothers, those who were reflected as a burden on their families or the state, those who had been sexually abused, or had grown up in the care of the Church and State.

On the contrary, survivors had revealed depressing information about abuse within the walls of these laundries, including being deprived of food, subjected to humiliating punishments, and beaten intensely.