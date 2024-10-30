Meghan Markle hit with major setback as new legal trouble erupts

Meghan Markle, who has been in the headlines for some brutal criticism by her late mother-in-law’s friend, is struggling to deal with major problems on her end.

The Duchess of Sussex was set to launch her lifestyle brand, American Riveria Orchard, which she introduced back in April. However, things went off-track after she was hit with legal trouble over the branch name.

According to reports, Meghan was issued an objection by US Patents and Trademarks Office claiming that there were “irregularities” with her trademark registrations.

However, a DailyMail report now revealed that it was actually a protest that led to the pushback on her brand label, which is now being dubbed as a “multi-billion-dollar problem” by royal expert Richard Eden.

The report explained that an uncompromising protest was organised which led to a complaint lodged with the United States Patent and Trademark Office by a firm owning the trademark ‘Royal Riviera’ which was founded in 1934.

The owners, Harry & David, suggested that there would be a “likelihood of confusion” with their company which has 3,300 staff and annual sales of £1.7billion.

Unfortunately for Meghan, the protest was deemed “relevant” and has been referred to Marco Wright, the Trademark Office's Examining Attorney.

Eden quoted Kim Kardashian’s memorable description about Meghan that she was “intent on ‘changing the world’” adding that there is a possibility that those dreams will be “forever foiled.”