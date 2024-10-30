Lana Del Ray knew the 'dream husband' she wanted before wedding Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Ray on husband to be 'someone who, like me, believes that love is enough'

Lana Del Ray seems to know the husband she desired before she wed Jeremy Dufrene.

In an interview with Vogue Italia, which happened just before her shock wedding to the alligator tour guide last month, the songstress got candid on the type of man she wants for life, saying that a husband “who believes love is enough” would be nice.

“Most of the people I met wanted Hollywood to be the third part in our relationship. When I get married, it’ll be to someone who, like me, believes that love is enough,” the 39-years-old Honeymoon singer, who tied the knot with Dufrene just weeks after debuting their romance, shared.

“I’ll be enough for him, and he’ll be enough for me. Someone to have children with if that happens, or just friends.”

“I want it to be simple, I need to be with someone who wants to plan to stay home with me. Love is to be saved and that’s magic,” she further added.

With a broader perspective on how a partner will have an impact on the rest of her life, Lana told the outlet, “I want my whole life, and everything I sing, to be the positive result of something."

"I believe in magic because, to me, it means being optimistic, having hope, and being able to share it,” she added.