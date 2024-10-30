Fazl says 'dirty' draft would have passed without JUI-F votes

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addresses a press conference at Jamia Noor Ul Anwar Maskeen Pura in Chiniot on October 27, 2022. — Online

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has accused the government of “purchasing” 11 votes to ensure the passage of the recent 26th constitutional amendment impacting Pakistan’s judiciary, stressing that without the party's votes, "a very dirty" draft would have passed.

Talking to the media in Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday, he said, “We had only eight votes. Without our support, a very dirty (unacceptable to the opposition parties) draft would have been passed.”

He stressed that the government had secured 11 votes to pass the constitutional amendment, alleging that these votes were “purchased.”

Fazl said, “We manage to pass this amendment while remaining in opposition.”

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not take part in the voting due to their circumstances, adding, "However, we kept them thoroughly informed throughout the negotiations."

Highlighting the ideological issues facing the country, he emphasised the need to align the country with the Constitution. He said that by 2028, Pakistan would see a “complete end to the interest-based system.”

The veteran politician expressed similar views yesterday while talking to the media following his address at the Jamia Arabia Naumania Salihiya.

He reiterated that the elimination of the interest-based system was not only a manifesto for the JUI-F but it was also the foundation of Pakistan’s ideology.

He assured that the end of the interest-based system would be achieved within the stipulated timeframe with economic benefits bringing prosperity to the nation.

Fazl reaffirmed his party’s commitment to protecting both Islamic beliefs and democracy.

In today's media talk, the JUI-F chief also voiced opposition to the imprisonment of political figures, including the PTI founder, signalling support for their release.

The Shehbaz Sharif-led government, with the assistance of allies including the PPP, passed the contentious legislation in both lower and upper houses of parliament, which changed the procedure for the appointment of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), fixed the post's tenure, and formed constitutional benches.

This method for appointing the country's top judge has been adopted for the first time after the enactment of the contentious 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which suggests that the CJP will be “appointed on the recommendation of the Special Parliamentary Committee from among the three most senior judges of the Supreme Court” with a two-thirds majority.

Under the amended law, a Special Parliamentary Committee recommended Justice Yahya Afridi, third on the seniority list (excluding the incumbent CJP Qazi Faez Isa), as the next CJP. Later, President Asif Ali Zardari confirmed Justice Afridi’s appointment in accordance with Articles 175A, 177, and 179 of the Constitution, per a Ministry of Law and Justice notification.