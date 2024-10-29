Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance to 'implode' soon, predicts Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian predicts Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce will split-up soon

Kim Kardashian and Taylor swift have a long history of feud and a recent update revealed the ongoing silent fight between them.

As per the reports, Kim has predicted that Taylor and Travis Kelce will split-up soon and she awaits desperately for it.

“Kim would never say anything publicly, but privately she’s getting a big kick out of predicting when this whole thing will crash and burn and laughing at how embarrassing it’s all going to be for Taylor when it does,” says a close source of Life & Style.

The 44-year-old is vigilantly following the couple's signed up relationship “contract” and believes it will turn out a drama soon.

The insider revealed, “It all smelled a little suspicious to her from the start, but even if it’s not a PR romance, Kim’s convinced it’s still going to implode before long.”

The source further explained that the Hot Girls Wanted star is convinced that they’re not going to make it in the long term.

“Kim’s not looking for another fight with Taylor, but it does really piss her off that she gets completely raked over the coals for her dating dramas, while Taylor always seems to come out smelling like a rose,” says the insider.

“No doubt she’s going to raise a glass of champagne if and when Travis and Taylor do break up."

Last week, Taylor Swift mimicked boyfriend Travis Kelce's signature first down gesture during her performance of Midnight Rain at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.