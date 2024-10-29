Matthew Perry’s untold 'regret' in heartfelt revelation

Matthew Perry’s untold regret in a heartfelt revelation

Matthew Perry, who was found dead in a bathtub at his Los Angeles mansion, had been fighting a long battle against dangerous habits.

Before his sudden demise, the Whole Nine Yards actor had opened up about his drug addiction in numerous interviews and revealed that he was desperate to overcome it.

The late actor, who was known for his famous character Chandler in Jennifer Aniston's starrer Friends, yarned for a family of his own that could help him heal from his addictions.

The actor's mother mentioned in a recent interview that her son was really 'desperate for a solution' to his life-threatening habits, and wanted to have some quality time with wife and kids, but unfortunately, he couldn't succeed.

Despite his immense fame, Perry was struggling with hard challenges, he used to often talk about. He had dropped everything that could save him from ketamine.

While talking about Perry’s early recovery to sobriety, his sister recalled, "He was so great at rehab, but not so great at the time that came after ... which is not uncommon for people coping with addiction issues."

Matthew, who left his loved ones mourning by his tragic passing, is being remembered on his first death anniversary as Aniston and other celebs along with family members are still sharing stories related to him in a telling tribute to the star.