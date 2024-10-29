Joaquin Phoenix’s honest revelations about Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’

Joaquin Phoenix almost got to play Joker role in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’?

Joaquin Phoenix has recently made shocking revelations about playing the Joker in Christopher Nolan’s movie, The Dark Knight.

Speaking on Tetragrammaton with Rick Rubin, Phoenix opened up about his interaction with director Nolan about giving life to Gotham’s Clown Prince of Crime.

“I remember I talked to Chris Nolan about The Dark Knight and that didn’t happen for whatever reason,” said the 50-year-old.

Phoenix told the host, “I wasn’t ready then. That’s one of those things where it’s like, ‘What is in me that’s not doing this?’ And it’s not about me. There’s something else. There’s another person who is going to do something.”

He added, “I can’t imagine what it would be if we didn’t have Heath Ledger’s performance in that film, right?”

The actor could not remember the context of his conversation with Nolan but he recalled his thoughts at the time.

“My feeling was I shouldn’t do this, but maybe he also was like, ‘He’s not the guy,’” said Phoenix

For the unversed, Ledger played the Joker in Nolan’s 2008 movie, which also won him an Oscar.

Meanwhile, Phoenix also played the Joker in the director Todd Phillips’ Joker movie, which won him the Oscar for best actor in 2019.