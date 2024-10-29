Prince Harry set to give Prince Willian big surprise after olive branch

Prince Harry, who has received olive branch from Prince William, is all set to respond to his eldest brother in a surprising move.

The Duke of Sussex has decided to release his new series on Netflix month after the Prince of Wales's documentary hits Disney+.

It emerges after William's much-awaited documentary "Prince William: We Can End Homelessness" gets the release date. It will be broadcast in the UK on Wednesday and Thursday and will be available to international audiences on Disney+ from Friday, November 1.

The future King, during an interview for the two-part documentary, offered an olive branch to Harry despite their royal feud.

Now, it is being reported that Harry's Polo, a five-part series co-produced by Prince Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions is set to be released in December.

Harry's latest move seems to be a surprise in reaction to William's sensible decision to melt the ice.

A palace insider has claimed "Harry's move is hugely disappointing," adding: "It may kill the hope of reconciliation between the two feuding brothers."

They went on revealing: "It seems as Harry is never possible."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a lucrative deal with the streaming giant in 2020 after stepping down as working royals.

Polo, a five-part series co-produced by Prince Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions is set to be released in December.

Harry will reportedly not feature heavily in the programme. Instead, it will centre around the Duke's close friend Nacho Figueras, a reknowned polo player.

"Any reasonable person tuning into a show about polo made by Prince Harry would expect Harry to take a starring role," a source told the Mail.

"That he’s not is hugely disappointing for Netflix. Let's face it, polo isn't exactly a mainstream sport so the attraction would have been watching Harry. Without him, it's marginal at best.

"The deal expires next year, so the Sussexes need a big hit. This sounds like a big nothing burger."

Another insider said: "For a show about a sport of kings, polo barely features any royalty. It’s not the Harry show, it’s the Nacho show."

However, it has been over a year and a half since its release in December 2022 and the couple have not produced another joint project for Netflix. The Duke did release Heart of the Invictus in 2023 but it failed to reach the same level of success as their debut docuseries.