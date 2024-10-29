Taylor Swift's fan surprises Travis Kelce with fun-filled gesture: Watch

Taylor Swift's fan has recently won her boyfriend Travis Kelce's heart during the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas match.

The match took place at Allegiant Stadium in Sin City on October 28.

For the unversed, Kelce's team beat the Las Vegas Raiders and marked the first touchdown of the NFL season.

According to Page Six, a hardcore Swift fan garnered Kelce's attention during the post-game celebrations at the stadium, where he made a heartfelt gesture.

A video circulating on social media showed Kansas City Chiefs tight end smiling towards a fan who dressed as his pop star girlfriend.

In the viral clip, Kelce was seen walking over to the sideline and giving high-fives to fans including the one who was waiting for him in the audience area.

Interestingly, the special fan was wearing a long blond wig, heart-shaped sunglasses and a version of Swift’s iconic '22' shirt.

The unknown admirer was also holding a prop microphone and a placard which reads, "Kisses 4 touchdowns 87."

Later, Kelce smiled as he made his way down the line, with several other fans holding Swift-related posters at the stadium.

Notably, the 13-time Grammy-winner musician did not attend the match as she is busy concluding her Eras Tour stop in New Orleans.

It is important to mention that Kelce and Swift have been romantically attached since September 2023.