Nicholas Hoult teases ‘something special’ about role in ‘Superman’

Nicholas Hoult to play Lex Luthor in James Gunn's 'Superman'

Nicholas Hoult is all ready to oppose the DC superhero in James Gunn’s Superman.

In a conversation with Deadline during the AFI Fest, Hoult teased his Superman role as Lex Luthor in the upcoming DC Studios film.

“I’m a fan of Superman and Lex Luthor as a character, so hopefully we’ve done something special with it that people enjoy,” Hoult told the outlet.

The actor also gushed about the film’s director, James Gunn, who is also serving as the co-head of DC Studios currently.

“I just loved working with James Gunn,” he said. “I think he’s an incredible director and has such a great sense of that world, that story, those characters. I just put my trust in him.”

Superman completed filming this year in July, with Gunn getting candid with gratitude, saying, “God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life.”

“I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.”

Gunn added, “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honour.”