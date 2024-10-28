Queen Camilla's son makes statement as Prince William reaches out to Harry

Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles has shared interesting facts about his mother Queen Camilla amid reports of reconciliation between Prince Harry and Prince William.

Tom Parker showered praise on Camilla, who was targeted by Harry in his book "Spare". It comes after Prince William mentioned Harry in his upcoming documentary, seemingly reaching out to the Duke to ease the tension with him.

Revealing the struggles of communicating with the Queen, Tom lifted the lid on the cooking of his mother and the meals they ate at home while he was growing up.

He also gave an adorable title to the Queen, describing her as a “good, basic cook”.

“She was a good cook. A good, basic cook. Roast chicken, salads and scrambled eggs – all that very English stuff," he told The Independent.

He added: “We had no spice whatsoever in our upbringing. We didn’t have curries.

"The only spice in the house might’ve been a tiny old dusty tin of curry powder for some disgusting coronation chicken occasionally and a bottle of old Tabasco for a Bloody Mary. That was the only spice.”

In a new interview, the 49-year-old explained also claimed that he struggles to contact his mother due to her outdated mobile phone.

"We do — my children, my sister and cousins," Tom said when asked about family WhatsApp groups.

"But my mum still uses an old-fashioned telephone, so [she] can't. I think it's for security."

The revelation sheds light on the communication challenges within the Royal Family, particularly as Queen Camilla, 77, takes on more responsibilities alongside King Charles.

He recently said of his mother she's working a lot harder. She's always worked quite hard, [so] it's still the case of, I ring my mother, she doesn't answer."