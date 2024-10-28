Matthew Perry’s family opens up about big loss on death anniversary

Matthew Perry died because of an accidental drug overdose last year

A year after Matthew Perry’s death, his family shared that they still cannot believe he is not here anymore.

The late Friends star’s family reflected on their memories of the star in an interview with Today show’s Savannah Guthrie.

"Even now, something funny will happen — I’ll see something funny or something ridiculous on the news, l go to call him," Suzanne Morrison, Matthew’s mother, shared.

"I have more freedom of a relationship with him now than I ever did. And then it hits me, then hits me so hard that he’s not there."

"We go to the cemetery," said Keith Morrison, the late star’s stepfather, "[and Suzanne will] sit there and have a chat with him for awhile."

Madeline Morrison, the actor’s younger sister shared that she misses “everything” about brother, adding that the two shared "little jokes" together.

"He was grumpy all the time, but he was funny all the time," said his other sister Emily Morrison, adding, "When the people that he loved succeeded or they were scared, he would do anything for you."

Emily also spoke about the much-grieved star’s struggles, "Really all he ever wanted was to love and be loved. He struggled so much to feel peace and I think he got to a place where he did."

The comedy actor suddenly died at the age of 54, last year on October 28th, after an accidental drug overdose.

He had struggled with addiction for long years, and even wrote about it in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

His mother, Suzanne blamed herself for not being able to “save him,” however, the family is cementing their love for lost Matthew in the shape of Matthew Perry Foundation of Canada.

The organization will be working towards helping people through addiction recovery.