Meghan Markle knows she's nothing without Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are said to be enjoying a life of their choice in the US, are indeed not on the same page on several issues.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pretend to be happy together, but they have some issues in their relationship, according to reports.

Meghan and Harry, who share two sweet kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have reportedly decided and agreed to focus more on solo projects after the couple's dream of being a ‘power couple’ in the US seemed to stall.

They are said to be splitting their work projects amid reports the two would continue to carry out some engagements together.

"Meghan is doing her best to deal with this change, but it’s not been easy," an insider has claimed.

"They have agreed to go their separate ways for a while when it comes to appearances and work." However, the source told Heat World, ‘Putting these changes into action has left Meghan quite bewildered.'

'Not having him there is difficult, especially since he seems to be having no problems adjusting. He’s obviously thriving on his own, while she’s feeling lost and is finding it hard to cope."

"Up until now, Harry and Meghan have been such a unit, so it’s a huge adjustment to go without him. And, what’s making it even harder is that a lot of people are taking this change as proof that they are having difficulties in their marriage," the insider claimed.

"No matter how much they both insist that things are completely solid between them, when she turns up to events solo, the whispers start."

"The former Suits star is aware of the fact that she's nothing without Prince Harry," a separate source has claimed.

She is not happy about how easily the Duke has seemed to slip into solo mode. She has gotten so used to having Harry by her side for every big public event and red carpet, and he’s a really calming influence for her.

Meanwhile, the couple also have more projects for Netflix in the pipeline – Harry has made a show about polo, while Meghan has filmed a cookery and lifestyle programme.