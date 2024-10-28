Lady Gaga makes 'insane' promise amid latest track drop

Lady Gaga stuns fans with major update: 'There's a lot more to come'

Lady Gaga is head over heels in love with her Little Monster’s reaction to her latest track Disease.

The 38-year-old pop superstar, who recently rocked the music industry with her ‘dark-pop banger,’ expressed 'insane joy' over the reaction to her highly anticipated seventh studio album.

The Bad Romance hitmaker took to her Instagram to share a happy post with her 58 million followers.

In the photo, Gaga could be seen smiling with her eyes closed as she wrote in the caption, "I honestly am trying to find the right words to say - I have been so excited to release my new music and to see all the monsters come alive and dance and perform and smile and cry is such an insane joy.

In addition, the songstress hinted at more excitement, saying 'there's a lot more to come.'

She went on to explain, “I'm so grateful and overwhelmed at your love for Disease. Keep dancing. There's a LOT more to come. I haven't seen our community like this in a very long time. Thank you for coming on this ride w me all these years and still showing up for the music also...happy Halloween (sic)"

For the unversed, Gaga is set to release her highly anticipated new album, a follow-up to 2020's Chromatica, in February 2025.