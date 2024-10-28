Meghan Markle makes final decision about royal family, title amid 'separation' rumours

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who married to the Duke in 2018, is said to be planning something big amid speculations about the monarchy.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly not in favour of Harry's return to the royal family as full-time working royal.

Meghan, who said goodbye to the royal job two years after her marriage and relocated to the US in 2020, has no interest to return to the UK even though she still uses royal title.

"The former 'Suits' star is looking to the future instead of seeking revenge on her royal relatives," an insider close to the Sussex has claimed.

"Meghan could write new books. She may produce more podcasts. She can even sit with famous TV personalities for interviews, but she won't go against Harry and his family again," the source revealed.

They went on claiming: "Meghan and Harry also have no plans to drop their royal titles as they feel proud to be called the Duke and Duchess."

Meanwhile, royal expert Jennie Bond in her recent interview shared her thoughts about Meghan's future move, saying: “It’s [been] more than two years since she gave that interview, and she has steered clear of controversy about the Royal Family since. She has behaved with discretion and dignity ever since Oprah and the documentary series.”

However, the former BBC commentator claimed her royal diary, she wrote during her time in the palace, will remain a "potential weapon" in her back pocket if she ever feels the need to seek some sort of "revenge.”

It emerges amid reports that King Charles will not abdicate as he has plan to serve his people till the last breath, seemingly shattering William's hopes of becoming the King sooner.

On the other hands, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have bought a property in Portugal near to Princess Eugenie's home with an aim to spend time in the Europe amid reports of the couple's 'professional separation'.