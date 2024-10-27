Queen Camilla's support to King Charles proves invaluable during official tours

The King and Queen have recently concluded their international tour to Australia and Samoa

As King Charles continues to navigate his royal duties, Queen Camilla's support proves invaluable during their international engagements.



Following a recent tour of Australia and Samoa, plans are in place for the King to resume a comprehensive travel schedule next year. This comes after a significant health update regarding the monarch, highlighting his resilience and commitment to duty amidst personal challenges.



Buckingham Palace is making long-term arrangements for the King to resume a full program of international travel next year.

This announcement signifies a major health update regarding the monarch. King Charles was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and took a brief hiatus from royal responsibilities; however, he returned to his engagements in late April.

A senior palace official remarked: “The King gets great strength from the Queen being there, not least because she keeps it real.”

The official added that the King is flourishing in his engagements and public interactions. They stated: “A great measure of the way that the king is dealing with his [cancer] diagnosis, and he’s a great believer in mind, body and soul, and this combination works very well on a visit like this, because he feels that sense of duty so strongly.

"It’s hard to overstate the joy that he takes from duty and service and being in public and seeing those crowds engaging with communities across the spectrum. That really does lift his spirits. You can see that."

Yesterday, King Charles and Queen Camilla said goodbye to Samoa after a successful South Pacific tour. During the farewell ceremony, the King was honoured with the title, "To'aiga-o-Tumua of the village of Siumu."

The event highlighted the warm reception and cultural importance of their royal visit, which included stops in Australia and Samoa. This marked the couple’s first trip to the island nation.