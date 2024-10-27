Angelina Jolie believes Jennifer Aniston eager to snub ‘Maria’ at Oscars 2025

Angelia Jolie 'fearful' of Jennifer Aniston's conspiracy over Oscar snub: Source

Angelina Jolie has recently expressed fear after her haters including Jennifer Aniston and others unite to ruin her opportunity at next year’s Academy Award.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly, “Angelina has the enviable position of being Netflix's most viable Best Actress candidate, and they're already spending real money to get the word out and get her very strong performance in Maria shortlisted.”

“The problem from the perspective of Angelina's team is that Netflix's millions might not be enough this year, especially with Hollywood absolutely teeming with middle-aged actresses who are aligned with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and their vast social networks,” explained an insider.

The source told the outlet that Angelina “is banking on her performance in Maria biopic”.

“Angie has some powerful friends too, but it's Jen's group that has been proven to be able to steer the course of the nomination process, which is exactly what they did two years ago,” shared an insider.

Another source revealed to In Touch, “You’d hope for Angie’s sake, after all she put herself through to make Maria, that she could neutralise this threat but Jen’s social network is incredibly powerful, it’s tightly knit, and it’s full of A-listers.”

The source noted that Angelina’s rival Jennifer teamed up with former husband and actor Brad Pitt to work towards snubbing the actress at the Oscars.

However, the source dished, “Netflix is going to be key here, because it means a lot of people all over the world are going to have instant access to Angie's movie the second it is online.”

“Is that widespread availability going to be able to compensate for Angelina's haters lining up to keep her from winning an Oscar this season? We're about to find out,” added an insider.