Reese Witherspoon going strong with boyfriend Oliver Haarmann

Reese Witherspoon loves spending time with boyfriend Oliver Haarmann

Reese Witherspoon is head over heels with Oliver Haarmann.

A source spilled to PEOPLE, the Sweet Home Alabama actress is “doing great and enjoys dating. She's having fun with Oliver,” who is a minority co-owner of the NHL’s New York Islanders and founding partner of Searchlight Capital.

“She often flies between Nashville and N.Y.C. to see him. He's spending time with her kids too,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Reese loves that he's a businessman and not into Hollywood.”

Last month, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple started dating rumours after they were spotted in New York City together on September 4 for at least the second time within a month.

A source spoke to the outlet at the time that the pair were “friends,” while another insider revealed that the Legally Blonde actress was “taking things slow when it comes to dating”.

“She enjoys it but doesn't want it to be a big focus. She's busy with work and her son,” remarked an insider.

The source added, “These are her biggest priorities.”

Meanwhile, Reese announced her divorce from former husband Jim Toth in March 2023 after almost 12 years of marriage and settled their divorce by August 2023.