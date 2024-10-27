Kylie Jenner revamps image amid fashion industry criticism

Kylie Jenner, 27, is redefining her style after facing criticism for allegedly lowering fashion industry standards.

Despite Timothée Chalamet admiring her looks, sources suggest she's eager to revamp her physique and reclaim her modeling persona.



According to In Touch Weekly, Jenner considers dissolving her lip fillers and downsizing her buttocks for a more high-fashion silhouette.

"She wants to embrace couture looks, and extreme curves don't fit," an insider revealed.

The source added, "She loves her bigger b**bs but has been advised to downsize for a chic, less tacky appearance."

In addition to this, the source claimed, “She’s also talking about getting her butt downsized a little.”

This makeover follows Paris Fashion Week controversy, where industry moguls questioned Jenner's modeling credentials.