



Taylor Swift sends New Orleans fans wild with Sabrina Carpenter duet: Watch

Taylor Swift, who is known as the queen of surprises, left the audience in New Orleans in awe with an unexpected duet during her Eras Tour show on Saturday.



During the acoustic session of the show, where the Grammy-winning singer performs two surprise songs, invited Sabrina Carpenter on stage for a special performance.

Before kicking off the session, Swift looked to the crowd and announced that she was going to do “something completely different.”

“I’m gonna sing a song that’s not mine but it’s somebody that I really love, so I want to see how loud you can sing this song,” the Lover songstress said. “It’s been stuck in my head and it would make me feel good if I knew that 65,000 other people had this song stuck in their head just like I do.”

Just then, Swift launched into Carpenter’s Espresso, as the crowd went wild. Halting the performance, the 14-time Grammy winner takes a moment to sing praises of the Bed Chem singer and calls her on the phone.

“Hey, um, I’m just somewhere very loud. I’m actually performing in New Orleans. I’m on the Eras Tour,” said Swift. “So, I just wanted to call and say that I sang a little bit of Espresso and they sang every single word so loud and I just wanted to say we all love you so much. What are you doing? Why aren’t you here with us?”

Carpenter replied by saying that she felt like she was “on a roller coaster”, adding, “everyone is screaming so loud, it’s amazing.”

Swift then asked her if she can “come down to the stadium real quick,” to which Carpenter responded, “it would probably take me like five seconds.”

As Carpenter joined Swift on stage, both singers then sang a mashup of Espresso, Please Please Please and Is It Over Now.

This is not the first time the two singers have performed together. Carpenter was the opening act at the Eras Tour for the Anti-hero hitmaker during August last year in Mexico.