'Monsters' star Cooper Koch reacts to Menendez Brothers' case advancement

Cooper Koch plays Erik Menendez in Netflix's Monster: The Eric and Lyle Menendez story

Cooper Koch, who portrayed Erik Menendez in the Netflix docudrama Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story, reacted to the potential resentencing of the real-life Menendez brothers.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 28-year-old actor expressed happiness about the recent developments while highlighting some crucial steps ahead.

"I am overwhelmed with gratitude and hope for the progress we’ve seen today," he told the new outlet. "Gascon’s recommendation has ignited a renewed sense of possibility that Lyle and Erick could finally be released after decades behind bars."

However, Koch also shed light on the critical aspects of the Menendez brothers' situation, having spent 34 years incarcerated for the murder of their parents.

"This journey is not over," Koch continued. "There are still critical steps ahead: the judge must endorse the resentencing, and, if that happens, the parole board must recognise the time they have served as fitting for the crime."

He emphasised his commitment to advocating not only for the brothers but for all victims of sexual abuse fighting to be heard. "I hope to see Erik and Lyle soon, free from all of this," Koch added.

Koch’s comments came after the Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced at a press conference on Thursday, October 24, that he will recommend a resentencing for the Menendez brothers.

"Frankly, our office got flooded with requests for information," Gascon added, explaining that he decided to advance the case, which was already scheduled to be heard in November, due to the overwhelming number of inquiries.

Interest in the Menendez brothers' case was reignited following the premiere of Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story in September, followed by the true-crime documentary The Menendez Brothers, which was released earlier this month.