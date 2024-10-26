Rihanna enjoys dinner with pals after A$AP Rocky’s gun trial delayed

Rihanna was recently spotted enjoying dinner with close pals after her beau, A$AP Rocky's, gun trial was postponed due to scheduling conflicts.

On October 25, the Daily Mail reported that the Fenty Beauty owner was photographed at the celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Thursday night.

For the outing, Rihanna donned a long croatia fabric dress. She completed her look by carrying a stylish burgundy handbag.

This appearance of the Umbrella hitmaker came shortly after her partner’s gun trial was rescheduled to next year which was scheduled for November 2024.

As per the media reports, Rocky faces allegations of firing a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend, A$AP Relli in 2021.

According to lawyer Joe Tacopina, the case has been delayed due to the rap star's participation in a benefit concert at Rolling Loud, Thailand in late November.

For the unversed, the last case proceeding was held on October 22, 2024, in the City of Angeles, where the judiciary granted relief to the rapper.

It is important to mention that Rocky was arrested in April 2022 due to the case filed by his close friend for the serious charges of assault, battery, and emotional distress.

However, the Sundress hitmaker was released on bail the same day.