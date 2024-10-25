King Charles, Queen Camilla spark royal protocol debate

The couple's choice of transport has raised questions, as the Royal Family typically uses British Airways

King Charles and Queen Camilla recently drew attention for a possible break in royal protocol during their journey from Sydney to Samoa.



Photographed disembarking from an Australian plane, the couple's choice of transport has raised questions, as the Royal Family typically uses British Airways, the UK’s flagship airline, when on official tours.

The royal visit to Samoa marks King Charles's first Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) since becoming Head of the Commonwealth. Dressed in a smart grey suit and blue spotted tie, the King arrived alongside Queen Camilla, who wore a pink outfit paired with white trousers, reported GB News.

Royal biographer Marcia Moody noted the importance of adhering to strict dress codes during official travel, saying, “Last-minute briefings are given on the plane, and the royals change out of traveling clothes into their outfits at the last minute to avoid wrinkling or spills.”

Additionally, Queen Camilla’s outfits often pay tribute to local cultures, incorporating national flowers, colors, or symbols to show respect for the host country.

Accompanying the King and Queen are two royal navy doctors prepared for any emergencies. The doctors reportedly stay close to King Charles, equipped with essential medical supplies as he pauses his cancer treatment for the duration of the tour.

Despite their grueling schedule of 36 engagements in nine days, the royals made time to learn key phrases and customs for each stop on their tour.

While in Samoa, King Charles embraced a local tradition by drinking ‘ava, a mild narcotic beverage served in a coconut. Following custom, he poured a small amount of the drink onto the ground before drinking, just as Queen Elizabeth II did during her visit.

The busy royal couple has been in the public eye daily throughout the tour. Onlookers have praised their dedication, especially given that they’ve only had one day off to rest since arriving in Sydney.