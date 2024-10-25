Eight spooky K-Dramas to binge watch this Halloween

The Halloween season is around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with thrilling Korean dramas blending horror, romance and social commentary all at once.

Explore eight unforgettable shows from our top picks to make your holiday season more exciting ang thrilling.

1. All of Us Are Dead:

This captivating series unfolds in a high school overrun by zombies, testing students' survival instincts, friendships and resilience.

2. Sweet Home:

A reclusive teenager moves into a dilapidated apartment complex, only to face monstrous transformations reflecting residents' inner fears.

3. Hellbound:

Inspired by the Webtoon of the same name, this show condemns souls to hell, delving into anxieties and the human condition. Its unique take on angels and demons makes it a Halloween classic.

4. Revenant:

A woman possessed by a mysterious entity joins forces with a ghost-seeing professor to unravel mysterious suicides, blending possession themes with nuanced character studies.

5. Kingdom:

Set in the Joseon Dynasty, this historical drama combines horror elements with a gripping narrative of morality, following Crown Prince Lee Chang as he investigates a mysterious plague resurrecting the dead.

6. Happiness:

This chilling series explores societal collapse amidst an infectious disease outbreak, sparking fear, paranoia and survival instincts in an apartment complex.

7. Hotel Del Luna:

Romance blossoms in a ghostly hotel, blending love, spooky charm and heart-wrenching moments.

8. Strangers from Hell:

This claustrophobic thriller pits an intern against manipulative neighbors in a cheap dormitory, evoking real-life fears.

Thriller such as in K-Dramas promises unforgettable scares and supernatural encounters that are always exploring human nature, morality and societal dynamics in a humourus way.