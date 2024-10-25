Liam Payne's old pal reveals new details following his death

Liam Payne old pal reveals new details about his death

Liam Payne's mentor Nicole Scherzinger is remembering the former One Direction member after he tragically passed away last week.

Scherzinger shared a heartbreaking photo of the late singer, who fell to his death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

She claimed to have met the 31-year-old just weeks before his unexpected death.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer, who first crossed paths with Liam when he auditoned on The X Factor back in 2010, penned an emotional message that read, “Dear Liam, I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together, from fifteen years ago when One Direction was born, right up until just a few weeks ago.

Expressing her grief over his sudden death, she went on to add, “It was such a blessing to get to work with you recently. We shared the same love and passion for music, and I will forever remember the meaningful and joyful conversations we had.”

In the snap, Liam seemed happy and relaxed as he flashed a beaming smile at the camera alongside Nicole and Kelly Rowland.

For the unversed, Nicole appeared as a guest judge on the show, while Cheryl Tweedy was caught up with malaria.